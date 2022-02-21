Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 46,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.08% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $25,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $252.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $226.38 and a one year high of $338.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

