Millennium Management LLC Makes New $26.82 Million Investment in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 403,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,823,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.59% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after purchasing an additional 82,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $94.36.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $2,280,165. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

