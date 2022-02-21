Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,386 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of East West Bancorp worth $27,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $88.93 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.