MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,757 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 864,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

