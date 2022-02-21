Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in TEGNA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,469,000 after purchasing an additional 215,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TEGNA by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after purchasing an additional 833,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TEGNA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,450,000 after purchasing an additional 583,122 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,471,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 65.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

