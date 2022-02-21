Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $767,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 223,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,769,000 after purchasing an additional 318,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 60.4% in the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,020,000 after purchasing an additional 751,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in FOX by 170.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $38.54 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.15 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

