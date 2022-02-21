Mist (MIST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Mist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Mist has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mist has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

