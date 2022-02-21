Mizuho Boosts Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $27.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.22 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 36.6% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,328,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 172.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,758,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,650 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 256,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

