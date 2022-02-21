Mizuho Boosts Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $27.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPK. Raymond James began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.16.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.22 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

