MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 290.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 134,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,493,000 after buying an additional 86,865 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after buying an additional 79,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,621,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 899.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $76.12 on Monday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $101.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

