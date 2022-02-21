MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 669.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 56,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.