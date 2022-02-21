MML Investors Services LLC Sells 144 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $371.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $321.39 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

