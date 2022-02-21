MML Investors Services LLC Sells 33,485 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,485 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $30.99 on Monday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $2.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

