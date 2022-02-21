MMOCoin (MMO) 1-Day Volume Hits $76.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $368,662.07 and approximately $76.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.