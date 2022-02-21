Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Laura Selig Sells 1,756 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $44,479.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laura Selig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Model N alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96.

Model N stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Model N by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 381,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.