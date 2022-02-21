MonaCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $334,789.00 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002641 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $63.46 million and $334,789.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

