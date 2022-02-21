Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monopar Therapeutics.
MNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Monopar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. 38,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,474. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.92. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.
About Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
