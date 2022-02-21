Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

MNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. 38,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,474. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.92. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

