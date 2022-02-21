Morgan Stanley Cuts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $445.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $479.00 to $445.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock opened at $346.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $310.23 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.23 and a 200-day moving average of $390.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 297.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after buying an additional 180,373 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.