Morgan Stanley Has $69.64 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Leidos worth $69,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.01 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.