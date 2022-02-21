Morgan Stanley Has $70.56 Million Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 102.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.95% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $70,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 50.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

