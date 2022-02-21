Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,431 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Avery Dennison worth $66,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $180.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.78. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $168.47 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

