Morgan Stanley Sells 1,577,299 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,064,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $65,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after buying an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,156,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,882,000 after acquiring an additional 276,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TME shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

NYSE TME opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.