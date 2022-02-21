Morgan Stanley Sells 277,550 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 277,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.33% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $71,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of LPX opened at $69.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $79.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

