Morgan Stanley Trims American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price to $105.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.18.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

