Morgan Stanley Trims AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Target Price to $100.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $63.77 on Thursday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion and a PE ratio of 911.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,620,000 shares of company stock worth $693,996,200. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

