Morgan Stanley Trims Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price to $75.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Cognex stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

