Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires 267 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.14. 11,733,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,596,459. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $449.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

