Motive Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 43,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,409,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 507,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,821,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.87. 496,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average is $114.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

