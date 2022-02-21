Motive Wealth Advisors Has $11.88 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.0% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $48.86. 2,099,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,109,109. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

