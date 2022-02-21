Motive Wealth Advisors Has $769,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.06 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.84.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.