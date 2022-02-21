Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $892.50 Million

Analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce $892.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.00 million and the highest is $910.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $851.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.54. 1,563,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,982. Nasdaq has a one year low of $135.57 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,883,000 after acquiring an additional 495,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $65,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

