National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,630 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $51.84 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02.

