National Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,549 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of B&G Foods worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.