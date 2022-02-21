National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares during the last quarter.

VHT opened at $238.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.39. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

