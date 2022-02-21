National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $125.04 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.