National Asset Management Inc. Sells 64 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $187.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.84 and a 200 day moving average of $211.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

