National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$231.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$221.00 to C$231.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cfra dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$230.00.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$192.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$159.44 and a 1 year high of C$213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$181.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$184.65.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

