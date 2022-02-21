National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $873.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.88) to GBX 1,200 ($16.24) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.85. 324,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $30,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,713,000 after purchasing an additional 325,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Grid by 859.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 289,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after acquiring an additional 245,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Grid by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after acquiring an additional 144,207 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

