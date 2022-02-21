Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NGVC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $396.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

