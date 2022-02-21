Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NLS stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 27.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Nautilus by 81.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.