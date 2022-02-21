Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.
Shares of NLS stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90.
About Nautilus
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nautilus (NLS)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.