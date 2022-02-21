Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:NMM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.35. 387,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,794. The stock has a market cap of $601.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

