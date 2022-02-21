Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of NYSE:NMM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.35. 387,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,794. The stock has a market cap of $601.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64.
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile
Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
