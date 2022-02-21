Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $386.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,165. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $398.85. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

