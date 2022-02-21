Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,760,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,138,206. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

