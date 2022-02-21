Nephros (NEPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Nephros to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NEPH stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46. Nephros has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) by 186.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Nephros worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

