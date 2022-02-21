Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ opened at $38.83 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

