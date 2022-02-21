Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.23% of United-Guardian worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
United-Guardian stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31.
United-Guardian Profile
United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
