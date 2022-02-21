Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,997,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,592,000 after purchasing an additional 325,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,927,000 after purchasing an additional 374,587 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG opened at $72.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.