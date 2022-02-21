Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,945,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $252.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.79. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $223.18 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.