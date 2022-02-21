Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $749,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 23.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $173,153,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $13,457,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,390,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after buying an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $126.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $102.96 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

