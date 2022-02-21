Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of Independence worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Independence by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Independence by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHC stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $841.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79. Independence Holding has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $57.43.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Independence’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

